Story of Haenyeo Drawn by Hand

Jeju Haenyeo Museum is holding a cultural exhibition titled “The Blue Dream of Haenyeo” alongside Jeju residents until November 28 in its second-floor cultural space. This exhibition is part of the 2021 Youth Deokjil Program of the Jeju Youth Center, in which the project team “Haenyeo ” , comprised of former haenyeo, produce goods based on hand-drawn pictures and use the proceeds to benefit other former haenyeo. A total of eight former haenyeo from three villages in Aewol-eup, Jocheon-eup and Daejeong-eup are participating in the project to display artwork drawn while reflecting on their memories of their first dive, the beauty of the sea, happiness of haenyeo, hardships and their final dive. The Haenyeo team derives patterns from drawings made by haenyeo, which are then made into mugs, t-shirts and bags to be displayed and sold to the general public from November.



Yang Hong-sik, director of Jeju’s Oceans and Fisheries Bureau commented “The exhibition is displaying the outcomes of a project conducted in collaboration with former haenyeo to raise awareness of haenyeo culture,” further adding, “We will do our best to present visitors with various interesting exhibits.”