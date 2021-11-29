Art and Culture Event “Art & Jeoji 2021” Takes Place Until December

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is operating “Art & Jeoji 2021,” an art and culture event held in Jeoji Culture District, Jeoji-ri, Hangyeong-myeon, Jeju-si, until December of this year. In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the schedule for the event is being spread out with each event taking place in a separate art gallery.



This event was organized in order to provide Jeju residents and tourists with various opportunities to enjoy art and culture and to encourage creative activities by resident artists, by exhibiting artwork by resident artists within Jeoji Cultural District. A total of 12 art galleries operated by resident artists are participating in the event to showcase various artwork such as traditional Korean paintings, Western paintings, calligraphy works, literary style paintings, sculptures, and handicraft works.



Director Go Chun-hwa of the Jeju Culture and Sports External Cooperation Department stated, “I hope that the various art and culture events participated in by resident artists will lead to the further vitalization of the Jeoji Culture District as an area established specifically for art and culture.”