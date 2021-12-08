A Full Ban on Nighttime Ascents of Hallasan for New Year’s Day in 2022

Hallasan National Park at the World Heritage Office of the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it would implement a full ban of special nighttime visits to the Dongneung Peak of Hallasan to celebrate New Year’s Day for the coming of Imin year in 2022.



Although Hallasan National Park had traditionally allowed nighttime climbs of the Dongneung Peak at midnight on January 1 each year through the Seongpanak and Gwaneumsa Trails, it was decided to prohibit nighttime visits for 2022 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



As such, the usual visit reservation system (1,000 visitors for the Seongpanak Trail, 500 visitors for the Gwaneumsa Trail) will be operated on January 1, 2022, with the mountain open for visitors from 6am. Meanwhile, Hallasan National Park plans to allow Jeju residents and tourists to enjoy the new year’s sunrise over Hallasan at home by releasing the footage of the sunrise on the Hallasan National Park’s social media accounts such as its YouTube channel and Facebook page.



Director Kim Geun-yong of the Hallasan National Park Management Office stated, “We hope that you will enjoy the new year’s sunrise for 2022 remotely at home with your families.”