JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2021.12.8 19:42
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
TravelJeju Travel
A Full Ban on Nighttime Ascents of Hallasan for New Year’s Day in 2022
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2021.12.08  19:15:37
페이스북 트위터

Hallasan National Park at the World Heritage Office of the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it would implement a full ban of special nighttime visits to the Dongneung Peak of Hallasan to celebrate New Year’s Day for the coming of Imin year in 2022.

Although Hallasan National Park had traditionally allowed nighttime climbs of the Dongneung Peak at midnight on January 1 each year through the Seongpanak and Gwaneumsa Trails, it was decided to prohibit nighttime visits for 2022 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As such, the usual visit reservation system (1,000 visitors for the Seongpanak Trail, 500 visitors for the Gwaneumsa Trail) will be operated on January 1, 2022, with the mountain open for visitors from 6am.

Meanwhile, Hallasan National Park plans to allow Jeju residents and tourists to enjoy the new year’s sunrise over Hallasan at home by releasing the footage of the sunrise on the Hallasan National Park’s social media accounts such as its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Director Kim Geun-yong of the Hallasan National Park Management Office stated, “We hope that you will enjoy the new year’s sunrise for 2022 remotely at home with your families.”

[Related Stories]
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트