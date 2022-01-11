Jeju to Select the Optimal Site for Korea's First Big Data-Based Wind and Solar Power

▲ Wind Farm Pilot Site in JEJU Jeju Energy Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jeju Regional Meteorological Administration on December 14th to systematically establish Carbon-Free Island 2030 using Jeju's meteorological data accumulated over 30 years. To achieve CFI2030 on time, Jeju needs to install 4.085GW of renewable energy facilities. Selecting the location is critical as wind and solar power generation facilities are operated for 20 years after installation. To produce maximum electricity for commercialization, it is necessary to set priorities for each installation site in consideration of weather conditions, the location of the coast and oreum, the altitude, and direction. Accordingly, the two institutions decided to select a location using a more systematic and scientific numerical standard based on big data to support the timely implementation of the CFI Jeju energy transition policy. They will also collaborate in implementing Jeju Smart Energy City project, provide meteorological and climate-based information for a stable operation of renewable energy, and offer technical support for installing meteorological observation equipment, collecting data, and use that data jointly. In addition, they will cooperate on establishing and operating renewable energy governance in Jeju. ▲ Solar farm in JEJU In cooperation with JRMA, JEC plans to develop a weather map for the optimal operation of wind power and solar power businesses by analyzing details such as day and night wind speed, wind conditions, wind volume, gusts, solar radiation, and sunshine. The map can be used to conduct preliminary site surveys and calculate the profitability of long-term facility operation, and also serve as a source of objective data for resident participatory development projects. It can be applied to estimate the amount of energy production in small-scale renewable energy businesses or homes, which will be useful for local residents who are interested in renewable energy. Through this agreement, both institutions will be able to predict and control the amount of renewable energy generation on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis by linking the accumulated wind and solar power generation data and meteorological and climate data. Furthermore, the mechanism will contribute to stabilizing the operation of the power grid and overcoming the climate crisis.