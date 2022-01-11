The Aesthetics of Transparency: In Memory of Kim Tschang-Yeul

▲ Jeju Kim Tschang-Yeul Museum of Art To honor the first anniversary of artist Kim Tschang-Yeul’s death, the Jeju Kim Tschang-Yeul Museum of Art is holding a memorial exhibition, “The Aesthetics of Transparency,” through March 13.



Presented at Gallery 1, 2, and 3 of the museum, the exhibition encompasses over 70 years of Kim’s career in art. It features his works from the Art Informel movement of the 1950s that depicted roughness like the wounds from war, the birth of the first water drop in the 1970s, and the Recurrence series that began in the late 1980s. ▲ “The Aesthetics of Transparency”

The memorial exhibition is organized into six periods: Art Informel, activities in New York, settlement in Paris, France, the birth of the water drop, Recurrence, and waterdrops embedded in life. On the other hand, the multi-purpose studio of the museum is holding “Informality of Relationships,” a final reporting exhibition for the Creative Studio’s resident artist.



The exhibition, illuminating non-visual relationships that are formed over the passage of time from morphological, horizontal, and mutual perspectives, features six sculptures by Kang Ju-hyun, the first resident artist of the Kim Tschang-Yeul Creative Studio. ▲ “Informality of Relationships,” a final reporting exhibition for the Creative Studio’s resident artist.

Kang currently lectures at Jeju National University and Hongik University and is active in various regions beyond Jeju.



“At the exhibition memorializing Kim Tschang-Yeul, the artist who returned to ‘nothingness’ like the water drops, we hope the visitors have a chance to immerse themselves in the essence of his art world,” said Ko Chun-hwa, director of Jeju’s General Culture, Sports and International Affairs Bureau. http://kimtschang-yeul.jeju.go.kr/