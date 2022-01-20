“Starry Forest” Opens for Jeju Children

▲ Jeju Children’s Library “Starry Forest”

Jeju Children’s Library, named “Starry Forest,” officially opened for public service on December 12th. It is located inside the Jeju Students Cultural Center in Ildo 2-dong, Jeju-si.

Starting with the opening ceremony on December 11th, the library organized the “Opening Celebration Week” through December 19th, holding various events and programs for nine days.

Located on the southern site of the Jeju Library in Ido 2-dong, Jeju-si, it took four years to open the Starry Forest Jeju Children’s Library.

It was conceived at the extension request of the Jeju Library in 2017, and the actual construction commenced in May 2020. A total of 10.15 billion won was invested, including 8 billion won for construction and 2.1 billion won for interior decor and furnishing.

The project consulted on public library construction and operation and organized a task force for interior design, reflecting various opinions of residents, parents, and children. Through a public contest, the library was named “Starry Forest.”

▲ Jeju Children’s Library “Starry Forest”

Preparations for opening kicked off when the construction and interior design were completed in October. Built on a 2,898㎡site, the library consists of a storage vault in the basement, playground of books, stairway stacks, vocational experience cafe, starlight keeper’s lighthouse, Park Jong-sil Hall, project rooms, and learning space in four floors above ground, and Sunshine Garden on the rooftop.

“The strength to soundly prepare for the future in the face of the 4th industrial revolution starts with forming reading habits during childhood, because reading is the foundation of literacy, basic academic ability, character, and social skills,” said Superintendent Lee Seok-mun. “Starry Forest will break new grounds in reading education, suggesting a new model for libraries where children’s diverse dreams, talents, and imaginations are expressed in harmony,” he added.