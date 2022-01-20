JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2022.1.20
Kakao Talk Notification Added to Jeju Disaster Safety Message
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
2022.01.20
Jeju Special Self-Governing Province is providing a new service that provides disaster safety messages through KakaoTalk-based notifications.

The Province has completed the reorganization of the Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters website and started a new service for the convenience of residents by adding this notification feature. To resolve issues of existing text transmission service, including additional charges, the delay in transmission time, and the need to provide additional information, it has added the KakaoTalk notification as an option in addition to the regular text messages.

Through this enhancement, the annual budget is expected to be reduced by more than 90 million won, and the time to receive disaster messages will be significantly shortened. As for the transmission method, the KakaoTalk notification can send mass messages and has a short transmission time. Through the server expansion, regular text subscribers can now receive text messages faster than before.

For one month, the provincial government plans to extensively promote the Jeju Disaster Safety Notification Talk Service to Jeju residents. To subscribe to this service, visit Jeju Special Self-Governing Province’s Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters website (https://bangjae.jeju.go.kr/).

Subscribers will receive disaster messages easily and quickly through KakaoTalk, in addition to weather and traffic control information.

Through the transmission service established at this time, notification messages that have failed to send are delivered as a text message one more time. Tourists who visit Jeju temporarily can designate a period to receive disaster text messages during their stay in Jeju.

“If you apply for the Jeju Disaster Safety Notification Talk Service, you will be able to get disaster information quickly and conveniently, and it will greatly help the province’s finances,” said Lee Jung-hwan, head of the Jeju Provincial Safety Office. “We ask existing disaster text subscribers to transfer to this Notification Talk service and non-subscribers to apply for it,” they added.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
