Hallasan National Park to Change Ascent and Descent Times in March

From March 1 to April 30, Hallasan National Park Management is extending the ascent and descent times between 30 minutes to two hours during the spring season to ensure the safety and provide convenience of visitors to Hallasan Mountain, a World Natural Heritage site. Details are as follows. ㆍ The ascent time for Hallasan Mountain is adjusted from 6:00 am to 5:30 am

ㆍ The descent time for Eorimok and Yeongsil Courses (trail entrances) is adjusted from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm

ㆍ The descent time for Witse Oreum Shelter is adjusted from 1:00 pm to 1:30 pm

ㆍ The descent time for Seongpanak Course (Azalea Field Shelter) is adjusted from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm

ㆍ The descent time for Gwaneumsa Course (Samgakbong Peak Shelter) is adjusted from 12:00 pm to 12:30 pm

ㆍ The descent time for Donnaeko Course (Information Center) is adjusted from 10:00 am to 10:30 am

ㆍ The descent time for Eoseungsaengak Course (trail entrance) is adjusted from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm