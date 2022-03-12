Jeju Province to Demonstrate Modang, Jeju-type Shared Logistics Platform

Starting March 24th, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will promote the on-site demonstration of the Jeju-type shared logistics platform construction project to strengthen the basic logistics rights for residents and the logistics competitiveness of businesses. This project was finally selected for the 2021 Digital Logistics Demonstration Complex Creation Support Project by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in May.



Through the shared logistics open platform Modang, being established at this time, the province aims to solve the inconvenience of residents by enabling the delivery of goods that could not be delivered to island areas. It will also reduce logistics costs by delivering products jointly in the province and share the remaining space by introducing sharing economy to general logistics services. The platform demonstration will provide three services: joint delivery of goods that are marked non-deliverable to island areas, joint delivery of goods from Jeju, and matching shared spaces. It will be carried out according to the schedule* for each service from November 24 to December 20, and the demonstration team will use the platform firsthand, identify problems and room for improvement, and submit them to Jeju Province.



Currently, the demonstration teams for joint delivery of non-deliverable products and shared space service (lockers) are being recruited until the end of November on a first-come-first-served basis. Jeju residents who wish to participate can fill out the application form from the provincial office website https://www.jeju.go.kr and submit it via e-mail to help@artpq.com . Search "Modang" on the website to download the application form. Demonstration participants will receive the following support: joint delivery service users will receive 50% of the additional delivery cost from the mainland delivery agency to Jeju Logistics Center for non-deliverable products to islands, and shared space matching service users will receive KRW 10,000 per space usage.



However, since this platform is in its trial phase, goods may not arrive on the desired date, or the use of the shared spaces may be limited to an extent. Compensation for damages to products that cannot be delivered to islands will follow the rules of logistics companies participating as demonstration partners. After closely examining the advantages and disadvantages derived during the demonstration period, Jeju Province plans to apply it to the development of the platform and launch the official service after pilot operation in the first half of 2022.



"Considering the characteristics of Jeju's logistics, we are promoting a project to build a shared logistics platform to alleviate inconveniences experienced by residents and local businesses," said Choe Myeong-dong, director of the Jobs, Economy and Trade Bureau. "We ask for the active participation and interest of the local residents in the demonstration to improve quality of life for Jeju residents, strengthen business competitiveness, and enhance services," he explained. https://modang.kr