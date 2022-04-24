Jeju Hotels: Striking the Balance Between Work and Leisure

The workcation culture, where one works at the place of vacation, seems to be catching on in Korea. This concept of workcation goes beyond the idea of “work-life balance”: it’s an evolved form of “living for a month” elsewhere, now that fewer and fewer people are working in fixed spaces. According to a survey conducted by the Korea Tourism Organization on 52 executives and HR managers of large corporations and IT companies in March last year, 61.5% of the respondents answered that workcation was positive for improving work productivity, and 63.4% responded positively to the introduction of the workcation system. According to a recent survey conducted by a global OTA, Jeju (68%) ranked first as the domestic region Koreans wish to travel, and resorts and hotels (51%) ranked first as their preferred type of accommodation. A significant number (36%) also said they prefer a five-star hotel. Now, it has become almost essential to transform hotels into residential spaces where you can work and rest in the long term, as opposed to short-term stays. Accordingly, Jeju Shinhwa World, the largest resort complex in Korea, is changing into an “ocean office” where one can enjoy leisure and work while staying for a long period of time. People’s lifestyles have changed due to the COVID pandemic. Working from home has created a work environment where people can take off as they like, but it is nonetheless difficult to decide on the location. To stay in one place for a long time, basic infrastructures must be in place, as well as an environment not too far away from the city where business can be carried out smoothly. ▲ Jeju Shinhwa World Jeju Shinhwa World is equipped with various such conditions for work and vacation. In addition, guests can choose accommodations among four five-star hotels and condo brands and enjoy a whole array of entertainment facilities, more than 30 F&B stores, and Jeju’s only premium specialty store (SHINSEGAE SIMON JEJU PREMIUM CENTER). Each guest room is equipped with details for convenience. Somerset is a large condominium with an area of ​​154m² and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, and a large dining room. It is a luxury residence type surrounded by Gotjawal, cut off from outside noise, and the serenity of a peaceful village helps guests to focus on their work. The kitchen is fully equipped with appliances such as a dishwasher. ▲ Jeju Shinhwa World Another selection within the complex is Marriott Resort, a global hotel chain that has an impressive suite lineup that resembles a CEO’s office. The Presidential Suite, featuring stunning interior doors with traditional Korean patterns, was used as a filming location for the tvN series High Class. Mosil Clubhouse, with a design inspired by Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, is also available for free. At Shinhwa, guests can check in to regular rooms and junior suites. In junior suites, the bedroom and the living room are separated, and the cozy interior will enhance your concentration on work. You can relish the scenery of Shinhwa Water Park, Shinhwa Theme Park, and the southwestern sea of Jeju while enjoying the complimentary admission to its heated infinity pool, the Sky Pool. As for the Landing, it has a sophisticated atmosphere with beige-hued furniture and lighting and is equipped with premium Simmons beds and a smart control system for lighting and temperature. Not only does the accommodation offer reasonable prices, but it also offers amenities such as large safety boxes for convenient operations. To complete the proper setting for a workcation, the quality of food and beverages in the hotel must be excellent. You can choose from over 30 locations, including Le Chinois, a restaurant specializing in Cantonese cuisine, Jejuseon with local delicacies and traditional Jeju wines, Sky on Five Dining, a grill buffet, and Landing Dining, a fresh seafood buffet. Various entertainment options at the site add to the delight. The hotel operates a game zone with VR and racing consoles, a signature bar, S Bar for nightlife, and a sports pub, Cafe Vetro. Guests can also appreciate the artworks of masters Klimt and Matisse at a media art exhibition, “Muse: KLIMT to MATISSE.” Jeju’s first premium specialty store is also located here to satisfy any shopping needs. To end the week with a bang, the venue puts on spectacular firework shows in front of Shinhwa Theme Park at 8:30 pm every Friday to Sunday.