Jeju Urban Regeneration Spaces to Serve as Filming Locations for Films and Ads

▲ Last year's parade in Original Downtown (Photo = Jeju Urban Regeneration Support Center)

Jeju Urban Regeneration Center signed a business agreement with Singapore startup Filmplace Korea (CEO Lin Lincoln Junhong) on March 17th to revitalize urban regeneration spaces in Jeju.

The Jeju Urban Regeneration Support Center plans to boost the local economy by influencing the population and creating tourism products in the region by promoting urban regeneration facilities as filming locations for various video content such as films and commercials. The strategy will veer away from the existing revitalization plan that had passively rented them out for general purposes.

The MOU includes their agreement to utilize and support the Filmplace platform to revitalize urban regeneration spaces in Jeju Province and collaborate online to promote Jeju urban regeneration spaces, participating businesses, and facilities.

Filmplace, one of the signees of the agreement, is a filming location marketplace that supports hosts and video producers who provide venues and serves as a location manager that introduces, recommends, and reserves video locations worldwide. It registered more than 1,900 shooting locations and attracted over 4,300 users to the platform last year.

The Jeju Urban Regeneration New Deal project is currently taking place in nine areas, including the original downtown (Mogwan district) and Shinsanmeoru area of Jeju City that completed operations last year.