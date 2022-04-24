Jeju Province-Tanzania to Strengthen Cooperation in Tourism, Culture, and Blue Economy

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and Tanzania have agreed to strengthen cooperation for revitalizing exchanges in tourism, culture, and the blue economy. On March 10th, Vice Governor for Political Affairs of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Ko Young-kwon had an interview with Tanzanian Ambassador to Korea, Togolani Edriss Mavura.



At the meeting, they discussed ways to cooperate in fields such as natural and cultural heritage and the blue economy. Blue economy is a concept that extends the idea of blue technology, which is inspired by nature and applies environmental dynamics, to the overall economy. Tanzania is the largest country in East Africa with a narrow, low-lying coastline, in addition to plains, lakes, and mountains. Ambassador Mavura said, “Starting today, I hope that Jeju Province and Tanzania will have a cooperative relationship.” He continued, “Tourism comprises a large part of Tanzania’s economy and Jeju attracts 15 million tourists every year, so we must have a lot to learn from each other.” The ambassador explained, “Zanzibar is a beautiful Province in Tanzania that has many similarities to Jeju, including the history of resolving conflicts in the local community.” He said that the President of Zanzibar, an autonomous region, is also highly interested in participating in the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, which is “promising for the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two regions in the future.” In response, Vice Governor Ko responded, “I am sincerely grateful for your love and interest in Jeju Province. Although the geographical distance between Jeju and Tanzania is far, with so many similarities between us, I hope we could continue our cooperation and exchanges in the future.”



After the meeting, Vice Governor Ko presented the ambassador with a ceramic plate made of Hallasan soil, and Ambassador Mavura gave him Tanzanian coffee and a painting of streets in Tanzania.