New Child Development Services Visit Children of Multicultural Families

Jeju Special Self-governing Province has been conducting a project titled “Support for Visitation-based Child Development Services for Multicultural Families” since April through the Seogwipo-si Multicultural Family Support Center as the base for Jeju’s support for multicultural families.

This project provides customized one-on-one child development education for children of pre-school age (over 36 months) among children of multicultural families or immigrant children in remote areas (eup, myeon and some outlying dong areas) in underserved educational blind-spots that suffer from inadequate geographical or informational access.

Since 2020, it has expanded its service scope from the existing linguistic development education to encompass overall developmental support education (language, socialization, physical health, etc.) for children, providing such services to 30 or more children each year.

Through the program, five child development instructors directly visit external institutions in each eup or myeon (childcare facilities, welfare centers, local children’s centers, etc.) or individual households to provide child development education services across a total of 40 sessions, consisting of two weekly sessions per child (a 50-minute educational class and a 10-minute parent consultation per session). For further details on applying for the service, inquire at the Seogwipo-si Multicultural Family Support Center (☎732-6483).

Director Lim Tae-bong of the Jeju Department of Health, Welfare and Women commented, “We will work diligently to support the overall development and capacity-building for basic learning among children from multicultural families by providing customized education,” and added, “We will carefully support all children in the province to grow soundly.”