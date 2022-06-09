Jeju City Tour Bus Launches Night Tours

Jeju City Tour Bus began operating at nighttime from the 22nd of last month.

Jeju Special Self-governing Province and Jeju Special Self-governing Tourism Association (President Boo Dong-seok) announced on the 20th that the Jeju City Tour Bus night tours, which are sold out each year, will be newly arranged and launched as a spring/autumn program and a summer program respectively.

The new bus tours are scheduled operate once a day on Friday and Saturday each week until November 26th of this year. The spring program, which commenced at the end of last month, will operate for a total of 12 sessions until May 28th.

The tour route will start from Jeju International Airport and pass through Jeju’s representative night-view spots such as Yongduam Rock and Yongyeon Bridge along the coastal roads, eventually reaching Halla Arboretum.

At the Yongyeon Bridge stop, tourists can enjoy activities such as the latest tourism trend of “plogging” (tentatively named “JubJEN (Jeju Eco-friendly Network)”), while Halla Arboretum will offer a night market and LED performances. The entire tour will take around two hours and 50 minutes.

A nighttime DJ program will be performed in the double-decker bus as it travels, while a snail mail postbox is also installed on the bus.

The passenger fare is 6,000 won for adults and 4,000 won for children under 13 years old, while advance reservations and purchases can be made on the Tamnao online market (www.tamnao.com), Jeju City Tour’s exclusive online store. However, unreserved seats can be booked on-site on the day.

An official at the Jeju Tourism Organization commented, “We planned this program in order to provide opportunities for well-rounded nighttime tourism by operating a diverse range of tourism content that can be enjoyed at night, while vitalizing the local economy by adding local urban commercial areas and traditional markets on the tour route.”