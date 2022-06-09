JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2022.6.9
Photography Exhibition “Jeju’s Beautiful Night Sky and Scenery”
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2022.06.08  10:47:00
Jeju Folklore and Natural History Museum of Jeju Special Self-governing Province opened a photography exhibition titled “Jeju’s Beautiful Night Sky and Scenery” at Gallery Bengdiwat last month.

The featured artists sleeplessly ran to the beaches and oreums to photograph the night scenes of Jeju after a long period of anticipation and excitement.

This exhibition is the first exhibition of “Jeju Romance Singers,” which was established on May 1, 2021, and aims to introduce some of the 30 photographs that capture the mysticism and wonder of Jeju’s nature.

▲ Sanbangsan Mountain by Kim Seong-eun

▲ Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak by Kim Yeong-cheol

▲ Susanhanmot milky way by Yang Yeon-sim

▲ Sinchang-ri beach by Yang Yun-su

▲ Yongmeori by Byeon Seung-man

▲ Yusuam Farm by Eun Ha-su

