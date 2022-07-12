Participants Recruited to Complete Mongol Olle, Jeju Olle’s Sister Trail

▲ Olle trail in the hills of Mongolia Photo courtesy Jeju Olle Mongol Olle is the sister trail of Jeju Olle and was opened in June 2017 by Jeju Tourism Organization and the city of Ulaanbaatar. It is also the second Jeju Olle-style hiking trail to be established overseas following Japan’s Kyushu Olle Trail, with three uniquely appealing courses opening in 2021 with the help of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), consisting of Route 1 – Bogd Khan Mountain, Route 2 – Chinggis Mountain, and Route 3 – Eogeomeorin Rock. Route 1 of Mongol Olle Trail starts with an uphill walk across to a ridge, followed by a gentle downhill slope and flat land, commencing at Khonkhor Village and passing through homely sights such as small stores, neighborhood diners and schools, eventually leaving the village to see the vast plains and the multilayered ridges of Bogd Khan Mountain. ▲ The completion tour that directly traces the footsteps of Mongolian nomads Photo courtesy Jeju Olle Route 2 is located in Gorkhi-Terelj National Park, starting 3km away from Terelj Bridge and walking in a circle to view the dramatic scenery of the plains in the first half and mountains in the second half. Lastly, Route 3 begins near the village office of Nalaikh District 6, passing through the village inhabited by local residents, the camp site, the Terelj River, a beautiful field with wild spring flowers, and a forest that is not visited in Routes 1 and 2, thereby presenting the diverse scenery of Mongolia. ▲ Photo courtesy Jeju Olle In addition, the social enterprise Pongnang Ltd., an official partner of Jeju Olle Foundation, will operate a five-days-four-nights completion tour for Mongol Olle Trail on five occasions for Korean hiking tourists. The completion tour that directly traces the footsteps of Mongolian nomads will commence on July 14 and operate until September 12. Details on the Mongol Olle Trail completion tour can be seen on the notice board of the official Jeju Olle Trail website (www.jejuolle.org). Meanwhile, the Mongolian government has lifted all COVID-19 quarantine measures and announced that visitors will not need proof of vaccination or PCR tests, approving visa-free entry for trips of up to 90 days for Korean travelers visiting Mongolia for tourism purposes from June 1.