Kim Tschang-Yeul Art Museum Holds Special Exhibition of Its Collection “Starlike Water Drops”

The Kim Tschang-Yeul Art Museum, founded by Jeju Province, is holding a special exhibition of its collection titled “Starlike Water Drops” from June 28 to October 2 in its Exhibition Rooms 2 and 3. The late artist Kim Tschang-Yeul, who passed away last year, was a prominent figure in Korea’s contemporary art circles and became renowned for his paintings of water droplets. Born in Maengsan County, South Pyongan Province, he began his interest in art by learning calligraphy and drawing. ▲ Water Drops, Ink, acrylic and oil on hemp cloth, 162x130.5cm, 2016 In the late 1950s, he led Korea’s modern art scene under the banner of the avant-garde artistic discourse of informalism and interacted with other notable artists such as Kim Whanki and Nam June Paik, settling down in France around 1970 and building a longstanding career as an artist there. ▲ Recurrence, Chinese ink, acrylic and oil on hemp cloth, 195x330cm, 1996 The “Water Drops” series, which he made into a lifelong project with many variations, is globally renowned for its representation of the culture and spirit of both East and West. This special exhibition will showcase 15 pieces of water drop paintings that appear as though stars have been etched onto the eternity of the canvas. ▲ Water Drops, Ink and oil on hemp cloth, 162x130cm, 1985 Artist Kim Tschang-Yeul’s water drops show significant variations in line with the changing times. In some, they hang like grapes, while in others, they form diagonal lines. Some are suspended mid-flow, while others expire and seem to seep into the background. ▲ Recurrence, Acrylic and oil on hemp cloth, 200x500cm, 2009 The colors in the paintings are just as varied as the forms of the water drops, as his early works often featured completely transparent water drops, whereas his latter works were cast in sunlight and sparkled in various colors like a rainbow.