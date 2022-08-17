A Race to Catch “Workation” Lovers: Jeju to Open Three Shared Offices

▲ O.PEACE.JEJU Photo: O-PEACE Instagram Jeju is kickstarting its efforts to establish the infrastructure for “workations” where tourists work and enjoy their vacations at the same time. “Workation” is a portmanteau of “work” and “vacation” and refers to a form of remote work where workers can escape the need for a fixed office and instead enjoy work and leisure simultaneously at a vacation spot. In line with the spread of a new model of work to ensure a healthy work-life balance with a focus on the younger generations, Jeju plans to establish shared office spaces in the second half of this year and launch a website to provide workation information such as office spaces and accommodations. To this end, three shared offices are set to open his year, with existing cafes in Nohyeong-dong, Jeju-si and Cheonji-dong, Seogwipo-si converted into offices and entering into pilot operation for three months from this month at the earliest. The Jeju Complex Innovation Center in Seogwipo-si is also establishing an office to open in September. This office within the Jeju Complex Innovation Center is set to continue operating after its opening. This year, all three offices will operate free of charge. A website for prospective workation-goers will also be established. Jeju plans to establish a website that provides an overview of workation information such as shared offices and accommodations within Jeju and launch the website in the second half of this year. Jeju previously operated a month-long pilot workation program in November last year by establishing a shared office in an unused space in the old downtown area of Seogwipo. Employees of IT companies from the Seoul Metropolitan Area who participated in the program at the time all expressed their desire to participate again. As such, Jeju decided to expand the workation base locations to the entire province and began seeking ways to attract participating companies and link the program towards vitalizing the local economy. Team leader Jeong Eun-ju at the Investment Attraction Department of Jeju Province commented, “The direction of investment attraction in Jeju has been shifting since COVID-19,” and explained, “Jeju is regarded as an ideal location for workations, considering its natural environment, attractive local characteristics, and accessibility.”