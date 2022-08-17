Summer Exhibition of Jeju Wellness Healing Programs Opens

Jeju Special Self-governing Province and the Jeju Tourism Organization is conducting an exhibition of Jeju-based wellness and healing tourism products in line with the summer vacation season in areas across Jeju until September 15, as part of its key wellness retreats cultivation project.

This exhibition will consist of three themes—nature and forestry healing, healing and meditation, and healing by socializing and having fun—and showcase a diverse range of over 40 wellness and healing products.

The nature and forestry healing theme consists of special programs that allow visitors to feel the nature of Jeju, such as a forest tour at Fantasy-Forest Gotjawal Park, a forest trail tour at Merchewat Forest Trail, and a forest trail horse-riding experience at Uigwi-ri Village.

The healing and meditation theme provides products that can be enjoyed amidst Jeju’s pristine natural environment, such as a yoga/meditation/vegan healing time hosted by Jeju901, a yoga program enjoyed amidst the forests of YogaVerde and Oreumer hosts, and singing bowl therapy at dle_rang.

Furthermore, the event will host unique wellness products such as underwater yoga and aqua dance classes at WE Hotel and paddleboard yoga hosted by LoLo Standup Paddleboard Yoga.

Lastly, the healing by socializing and having fun theme presents one-day healing class products to enjoy local food in villages at locations such as Jeju Dongbaek Town, Jeju Hahyomom, and Toto Atelier.

Taking place since July 7, this exhibition is drawing a fervent response on a daily basis, leading to the purchase of over 100 programs within its first ten days. The most popular items include programs such as ocean-view yoga and forest trail horse-riding, which can only be enjoyed in Jeju.

Details on the summer wellness and healing program exhibition can be found on the JTO’s Visit Jeju website (www.visitjeju.com) and reservations and event itinerary can be viewed on the website and mobile app of the hobby and leisure platform Frip (www.frip.co.kr).