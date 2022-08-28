JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2022.8.28 16:29
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Jeju Beer Launches Premium Non-alcoholic Beer “Jeju Nouveau”
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2022.08.22  16:30:54
페이스북 트위터
▲ Premium Non-alcoholic Beer “Jeju Nouveau”

Jeju Beer Company is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the launch of its Jeju Wit Ale by accepting pre-orders for its new premium non-alcoholic beer “Jeju Nouveau” prior to its official launch.

Jeju Beer Company’s first non-alcoholic beer, Jeju Nouveau can be characterized by the fresh and refreshing flavor using rinds from Jeju’s young mandarin. The French word “nouveau” used in its name means “new” or “fresh,” and the beer was made using Jeju Beer Company’s proprietary brewing system that solely utilizes natural ingredients harvested from Jeu at the right season.

Jeju Nouveau does not follow conventional non-alcoholic beer brewing methods such as mixing in aromatics to simulate the beer flavor or removing alcohol from normal beer, instead following the company’s original craft beer brewing methods and applying a high-precision yeast control technology to maintain the original flavor and fragrance of the beer.

The use of high-quality malt from Europe and the United States ensured the deep and rich flavor of the malt to survive, while the generous use of the citra and mosaic hops generally used in craft beers elevated the premium non-alcoholic beer’s rich aroma. Jeju Nouveau is manufactured as 355 ml cans with an alcohol content of 0.5%.

CEO Moon Hyeok-gi of Jeju Beer Company commented, “To celebrate the fifth anniversary of Jeju Wit Ale, we developed Jeju Nouveau as a premium non-alcoholic beer that retains the original flavor and fragrance of beer and satisfy the demand among consumers who were not satisfied with existing non-alcoholic beers,” and added, “We hope that Jeju Nouveau, which retains the appeal of Jeju Wit Ale, will be favored by consumers as a new genre of beer entirely as opposed to a substitute item that they only choose when they are unable to drink beer.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트