Jeju Holds Friendship Week with Chinese Exchange Partner Cities to Celebrate 30 Years of Korea-China Relations

Jeju Special Self-governing Province announced the “Friendship Week of Jeju and Chinese Exchange Partner Cities” in celebration of 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and China, and held various events at Jeju Art & Culture Center from August 5 to 11. Taking place on the theme of “Building a Friendship and Sharing a Future Together,” this event will be held in a hybrid in-person and non-face-to-face format with the participation of Jeju Province and its 20 exchange partner cities in China. The establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and China in August 1992 heralded the commencement of exchanges with Chinese cities across Korea, and Jeju began such exchanges with Hainan Province in 1995 and has since built close partnerships with 20 cities across various areas including culture, tourism, and commerce, based on the spirit of trust and friendship.

This friendship week program will be jointly held by Jeju Province and the Chinese Consulate-General in Jeju and includes a diverse array of events and experiences such as the opening ceremony, a joint celebratory performance, an exhibition of calligraphy artwork from both regions, and hands-on experiences with local produce, traditional attire, and food. With the online participation of Chinese exchange partner cities, the commemorative event staged various performances such as an orchestra, choir, dance, and fashion show. Furthermore, notable figures from within and outside of Jeju, representatives and members of China-related associations and organizations based in Jeju, and international students participated in creating this venue of exchanges between Jeju and China. The event garnered particular attention as 20 Chinese exchange partner cities expressed their active desire to participate and a favorable response thereto. Each participating Chinese city dispatched a promotional video, a congratulatory message, as well as local traditional liquor, tea, food, and attire for the exhibition of local produce, while also sending around 20 pieces of artwork created by artists with disabilities to be displayed alongside those of disabled artists based in Jeju for the special exhibition of works by disabled artists. Planned as an extension of the Galot-Li dress traditional attire exchange with Hainan Province last year, this year’s fashion show for the congratulatory concert will feature a stunning range of Jeju’s Galot, Fujian Province’s diving costumes, and China’s traditional cheongsam dress, showcased by high school students from Jeju and international students from China. The outdoor square is currently being prepared as a bustling festival with diverse foods and attractions, including areas to taste traditional tea and food from Jeju and China.