Autumn in Jeju with Hotels

WE Hotel, 'Autumn Forest Story Package' WE Hotel Jeju will offer the ‘Autumn Forest Story Package’ filled with healthy benefits to usher in the clear autumn days from September 1 to November 30. It will be filled with healthy benefits such as ‘Healing Forest Yoga’ led by expert instructors of the Wellness Center in the outdoor garden surrounded by the clean forest of Hallasan Mt., ‘WE with you, Healing Forest’ that is the representative healing program of WE Hotel, wellbeing breakfast, and hand-made detox juices that will help remove toxins in your body. Benefits of the ‘Autumn Forest Story Package’ include one night at the Superior Room with a view of Hallasan Mt., wellbeing breakfast buffet for two, forest yoga for two, detox juice for two, and natural volcanic bedrock water sauna for two. Furthermore, the healing activity, ‘Healing Forest’ program and natural bedrock water swimming pool, outdoor jacuzzi, and fitness room can be used free of charge as well. When spending two nights, guests will get the hotel favorite, THE WE Chicken and Beer Set, and when spending three nights, guests can get a free healthy wellbeing dinner course at the Dachae Restaurant for two. ‘Healing Forest’ is a forest walk and meditation program guided by a forest commentator every morning and is held between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. when forest phytoncide is best in a cypress forest located 350m above sea level that is also known to have optimal phytoncide, where participants can feel a calming of the mind and body and becoming healthier through this moment of meditative breathing. Jeju Shinhwa World Holds ‘Endless Gourmet Story’ 1+1 Event There has been a growing number of people deciding not to go on vacation because of the high prices for traveling. Amidst such circumstances, Korea’s largest resort complex, Jeju Shinhwa World is holding the ‘Endless Gourmet Story’ where guests can receive 1+1 benefits at its directly operated food and beverage stores. This promotion is a follow-up event after the high popularity of ‘JSW DAY’ that offered guests to reserve two nights at the hotel at the lowest available price. Jeju Shinhwa World will hold the ‘Endless Gourmet Story’ joined by all 17 of its directly operated F&B stores for four months from August 22 to December 21. During this period, guests can enjoy its numerous signature restaurants serving Korean, Chinese and Southeast Asian cuisines, as well as its F&B stores such as cafes and bars with the benefit of 1+1. And on the last Wednesday of each month, the benefits are further upgraded. Jeju Shinhwa World’s signature restaurants Seong Hwa Jeong, Jejuseon, and Shinhwa Terrace will hold 1+1 events where you can get one free main entree with the order of one main entree. This offer is available only on the last Wednesdays of each month such as Aug 31, Sep 28, Oct 26, and Nov 30, and reservations are needed. Same-day reservations are not available and reservations can be made using Naver.