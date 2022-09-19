Collect Marine Debris and Receive Coffee Vouchers

▲ DIPHDA JEJU SNS

To help mitigate marine debris that is emerging as a major social problem, the public and private sectors have set out to collaborate and collect them

Andeok-myeon, Seogwipo-si decided to operate “Beach Coin Day” at the beach in the myeon area every Wednesday from August 24 to October 31.

“Beach coin” is a compound word that combines “beach” from “beach combing,” an environmental movement that picks up marine debris as if combing a beach, and “coin,” as in currency. One coffee voucher is given in exchange for one burlap sack (40L).

To participate, residents or tourists can begin by grabbing an exclusive sack from marine environment keepers stationed at the beaches (Hwanguchi, Yongmeori, and Sagye Beaches) in Andeok-myeon. After they pick up marine debris, they will receive a coin (voucher) issued upon confirmation by the marine environment keeper. The voucher can be exchanged for coffee at regional affiliated cafes.

During the 10-week campaign period, a total of 400 vouchers are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and 10 vouchers are available per cafe each week. They can be used at designated affiliate cafes at each beach.

Affiliated cafes include One & Only at Hwanguchi Beach, Lifework Mega Store at Yongmeori Beach, and Hey Brother and Gray Grove at Sagye Beach.