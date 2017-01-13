Bird flu virus H5N6 confirmed in sample on Jeju

▲ Hado-ri is a popular spot for migratory birds Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

The recent outbreak of bird flu, that has seen around 31.5 million chickens and ducks culled throughout Korea since November, has spread to Jeju.

The H5N6 virus was confirmed to have been found in a sample taken from a bird sanctuary in Hado-ri last week.

In order to reduce the impact of the virus, the area around the location where the virus was found has been designated a special monitoring zone. There is also restricted movement at 14 poultry farms nearby.

Olle trail number 21, which passes by the affected farm, will also be closed till the pandemic is over.

Prior to the discovery, Jeju was one of only two parts of Korea that had not been affected by the virus.

While not the first bird flu outbreak to hit Korea in recent years, the current pandemic is one of the worst Korea has ever seen.

It has caused the price of eggs to increase drastically and some stores are even restricting how many eggs people can purchase. This has lead Korea to start to import eggs from the US as they look to keep up with consumer demand.