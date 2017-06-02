▲ Photo courtesy Agne Latinyte

Jeju's own Agne Latinyte will open a solo exhibition at the Seogwipo Cultural Battery Station (서귀포문화빳데리충전소) starting tomorrow, Thursday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. for one month.

Agne has been a potent force of local artwork and cross-cultural pollination. Please join her for this widely anticipated opening!

7:30 to 8.00 The Gathering

8:00 to 8:30 Opening remarks

8:30 to 9:00 A special acoustic vocal performance from Ruth Minnikin

Facebook Event Page

Seogwipo Cultural Battery Station제주특별자치도 서귀포시 중정로 76번지 지하1층, Seogwipo 63595

064-738-5855