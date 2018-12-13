JEJU WEEKLY

Buy fresh Jeju vegetables in farmers market
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
▲ Photo courtesy / Jeju Nature Farmers Market

Farmers markets held around Jeju are filled with seasonal fresh vegetable grew without using herbicides, chemical pesticides, and chemical fertilizers.

A small nature farmers market is held in front of the Jeju Sulmundae Women's Cultural Center in Yeondong, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday since the end of October.

▲ Jeju carrot and radish Photo courtesy / Jeju Nature Farmers Market

You can buy Jeju carrots, radishes, spring onions, chives, potatoes, gat, barley, broccoli, and other Jejudo vegetables.

The farmers have prepared musics to entertain the ear, not just to open a market but to enjoy them with the consumers.

Farmers also recycled newspapers and used them for packaging the vegetables instead of using plastic wrapping paper in consideration of the environment. It is better to take your own bag to carry the vegetables.


The farmers market will held on December 16, 23 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. The market is located at 23 Seondeong-ro, Yeon-dong,Jeju-si (The Jeju Sulmundae Women's Cultural Center). You can find more information in their Facebook page.
