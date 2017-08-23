Photo courtesy Park Hyeon-ju “When I saw a huge cruise ship for the first time in Sydney during my working holiday, the scene of an old couple walking towards the ship with their hands tightly held together was so beautiful that it stayed in my mind for a long time. I thought to myself that it would be a very blissful thing to work on that ship, and my search for places that were recruiting cruise crew led me to ICCT. I had a wonderful opportunity to work for a week with the Guest Services team at SkySea Cruises, and I got to learn about the job, how a cruise line operates, and how the guest service on a cruise ship differs from that of a hotel. ICCT carefully considered which department would suit me best based on my resume, before recommending me to become a Guest Services Officer (GSO). I had a lot of anxieties up till the day I boarded the ship, but all the support and encouragement I received at ICCT helped to reduce my worries. Having achieved a dream that I have had for a long time, I still enjoy myself even when I have to work for more than twelve hours a day while also undergoing intensive training. Going to sleep in a bunker bed, waking up and putting on my officer uniform and standing at the front desk every day, all of it still feels like a dream even now. I work on the Ovation of the Seas, where most of the passengers as well as my fellow GSOs are Chinese. I still face difficulties in communication sometimes, but the help from my colleagues has made everything much better. The best thing about my job is getting to meet many different people from all around the world. If a guest comes to the desk looking under the weather, I lend them a listening ear, and tell them interesting stories. Putting a smile back on my guests’ faces makes my day. Cruise tourism can be enjoyed by anyone of any age. Cruises are not just for couples but also for families because of the wide variety of recreational activities, programs, and shows available onboard. As Royal Caribbean currently does not stop in Korea, many Chinese visitors have expressed their wish for a port of call in Jeju, which is the second most mentioned destination after Seoul.” Park Hyeon-ju, Guest Services Officer, Ovation of the Seas.