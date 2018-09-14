JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.9.14 15:51
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Lifestyle
2018 International Cycling Festival in Jeju
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.08.31  11:13:53
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Tourism Organisation

If you are a cycling lover, be sure not to miss the 2018 International Cycling Festival in Jeju. The cycling festival is an annual event designed to promote Jeju's natural beauty and its valuable assets.

This year’s event is even more special by giving a helping hand to James Hooper and the One Mile Closer Foundation. Part of the entrance fee will be donated to the island's rehabilitation patients and to students of Nalango Secondary School in Uganda on behalf of T-Campaign.

Date: Sep.8, 2018 (SAT)
Location: Coastal and mid-mountain roads of Jeju-si
Highlights of the festival: Competitive event and non-competition riding tour, beer party, and other events
Fee: Competition: KWR45,000/Non-competition (Bike tour): KWR15,000
Registration/Application: Please visit the official website
Inquiries: 064-740-6000
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트