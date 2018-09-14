▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Tourism Organisation If you are a cycling lover, be sure not to miss the 2018 International Cycling Festival in Jeju. The cycling festival is an annual event designed to promote Jeju's natural beauty and its valuable assets. This year’s event is even more special by giving a helping hand to James Hooper and the One Mile Closer Foundation. Part of the entrance fee will be donated to the island's rehabilitation patients and to students of Nalango Secondary School in Uganda on behalf of T-Campaign. Date: Sep.8, 2018 (SAT) Location: Coastal and mid-mountain roads of Jeju-si Highlights of the festival: Competitive event and non-competition riding tour, beer party, and other events Fee: Competition: KWR45,000/Non-competition (Bike tour): KWR15,000 Registration/Application: Please visit the official website Please visit the Inquiries: 064-740-6000