▲ Photo courtesy Kim Hyung-seok We are pleased to announce that local hawkeye Kim Hyung-seok is having an exhibition of his photography called "Resonance of Emotion".

Starting Monday, June 5th and 6:30 p.m. at DARI Cafe, near Jeju City Hall, the exhibition will go until June 25. ▲ Photo courtesy Kim Hyung-seok Gallery Cafe DARI: Dongkwang-ro 1gil-2, Jeju City

Open 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m ▲ Photo courtesy Kim Hyung-seok

