  • Updated 2017.7.20 14:23
Sinuihanmo: Homemade tofu and sunset viewsA speciality tofu restaurant in Hagwi
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2017.07.20  13:57:23
Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

Jeju’s coastal areas are filled with delicious eateries. The blend of sea views and interesting food proving too much to resist for many consumers. Despite this competition, Sinuihanmo manages to stand out based both on its food and its incredible sea front location.

Choosing which to talk about first is a tough task. Let’s go with the location as that is the first thing you’ll notice. The restaurant is literally right on the sea. This means that if you go at the correct time (which we luckily did, finally something to thank traffic in Shin Jeju for) you’ll be treated to a wonderful sunset that you can see through the restaurant's panoramic windows as you eat.

The restaurant itself is nicely decorated, a lot of the food is Japanese style so the decoration has followed suit and there is a lot of wood. Many of the tables are positioned to take advantage of the sea views. As well as this, there is a large outdoor area which looked really nice to sit in but was unfortunately closed when we went. Perhaps due to the heat earlier in the day.

As for the food, the main ingredient in this restaurant is tofu. And not just any tofu, tofu that the restaurant have made themselves. It is the main ingredient of all the dishes, although, they certainly haven’t been held back in terms of selection.

Photo courtesy The Jeju Weekly

In fact, there are loads of options, probably more than most restaurants on Jeju. These include mixed rice dishes, soups, fried dishes, and even a burger steak made from tofu. If you are unsure what to eat they also have a couple of set options for you to try. Prices for each dish range from 5,500 to 20,000 won.

The dishes we tried were all really nice. The food we ordered was fulfilling and it was bursting with fresh, wholesome flavors. Despite only trying two dishes on the menu, everything they were bringing out looked pretty fantastic and next time I can’t wait to try the tofu, kimchi and pork dish.

The restaurant also has a strong drinks menu with plenty of alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Given the Japanese theme, there was a large selection of sake (15,000 - 250,000 won). The draught beer was Asahi (8,000 won), although they also had some Brooklyn Beer (10,000 won) and various other bottles available. There was a decent wine selection (by the bottle, 40,000 to 150,000 won), and they even sold whiskey (80,000 to 300,000 won).

Essentially, this restaurant has excellent, well-priced food that is taken to another level by its sea views and seafront garden. Well worth a visit!

Image of Jeju

