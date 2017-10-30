JEJU WEEKLY

  Updated 2017.10.30 17:22
Woman dies after bite from K-pop star's dog
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
▲ By Excentrique (http://excentrique.tistory.com/77) [CC BY 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

A woman has died after being bitten by a dog owned by K-pop star and actor Choi Si-won.

Choi is part of K-pop sensation Super Junior and has also starred in films and the recently launched drama series "Revolutionary Love."

The woman in question, Mrs. Kim, was a 53-year-old businesswoman who ran an upscale restaurant in Seoul called Hanilkwan. The unfortunate incident occurred on Sept. 30 at the apartment block that the two parties live in. She died a few days later of blood poisoning.

After the incident, Choi posted an apology to his Instagram account where he offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as musing on the responsibility of being a dog owner.

According to reports, the dog, a French Bulldog, was not on its leash when it attacked Kim.

While the family of the deceased have apparently forgiven Choi, this and the apology don't seem to be enough for some Korean netizens who have demanded that he stop filming his most current drama, Revolutionary Love.

