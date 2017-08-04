JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.8.4 15:53
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Community
Jeju expats donate to charity for Mandela DayJeju’s art community gathered at Artscenic on July 18 to mark the occasion and to raise money for victims of recent floods and fires in South Africa
Branko Belan  |  bbelan8029@gmail.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.08.04  14:34:57
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn
▲ Works from artists such as Olivier Duong, Victoria Heaton, Ania Barma, Ami Wright and others were part of the night's auction. Photo courtesy of Sharif Seyam

"What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead.”

Nelson Mandela was one of the most iconic figures of the 20th and early 21st century. He helped to bring an end to apartheid in South Africa and was a world advocate for human rights.

In honor of Mandela Day, which is celebrated each year on July 18, Jeju’s artistic community gathered together to mark the occasion and to raise money for victims of recent floods and fires in South Africa.

▲ Jeju expats turned out in great numbers for the benefit. Photo courtesy of Sharif Seyam.

The event, “Hope of the People,” was organized by Bianca Greeff with the help of Ruth Minnikin and Melode Rozenkrantz. The event was held at Artscenic, a local non-profit arts organization and space.

More on Jeju's expat community

The event featured an art auction, snacks, and live musical performances, and brought out a good number of expats in the community for a worthy cause.

The Jeju Weekly had an opportunity to interview Bianca to get a better sense of the importance of the event.

What does Mandela Day mean to you?

“As a South African who grew up in the rapidly changing new South Africa, Mandela became more than a person, he was this symbol of freedom and change, hope and forgiveness. I can’t remember when I first heard about Mandela Day, but I do know there was some kind of advertising campaign where we were encouraged to get involved in some act of service. Mandela Day was the day that you try to give your time to something positive. I am an Occupational Therapist and plant fiend and have often played some role in a variety of organizations with an aim at uplifting communities.”

The theme this year is Action Against Poverty. What is being done to combat the problem and what can we do to help?

“I haven’t been home in a while but I believe organizations that develop people and support women, in particular, have the longest lasting impact. Organizations aimed at teaching skills and encouraging and assisting in developing employment opportunities, business projects and creating business opportunities is essential in eradicating poverty. The ideas are there and many small innovative businesses are popping up that need further support or the initial help in setting up. There are many famous organizations that bring relief to people, which is essential, but my hope is that the money we have raised goes towards empowering people to make a change for themselves. Impoverished communities always suffer first in any crisis be it financial or other. This year, the drought, which has been ongoing since 2014, and the largest storm in 30 years will have had a phenomenal impact on hundreds, if not thousands of lives. I believe sending money to an organization that helps build up communities is the best thing we can do to help at the moment.”

▲ Jason Lisko was one of the musicians who shared his talent with those in attendance. Photo courtesy of Sharif Seyam.

What does it mean to you to be able to share your culture with the Jeju community?

“Sharing about home is sad right now. South Africa is such a special place, filled with such a variety of special people. I feel proud to be South African, however, what has happened recently is a little bit shocking and I wish it wasn’t such terrible news I am sharing. I am also proud to be part of the Jeju community in these last few years. I have seen people come together, again and again, to support one another and show kindness to each other and support one another’s causes. What a blessing to be here, with so many caring people to call my friends.”

It did not end there, as she took a moment to spread thanks to all who were involved in making the event such a success.

“I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making this happen, artists and bakers who donated their work and of course those who supported by attending the event and purchasing some local pieces.”

The hope is that relief efforts will have a positive impact in helping those affected by the disasters. The Jeju community was able to raise more than one million won thanks to the auction, and the money will be distributed to various charities to aid victims.

The “Hope of the People: Mandela day on Jeju” initiative is another example of how the Jeju community has come together time and again to help others in need, and has remained a defining characteristic of the people who call the island their home.

[Related Stories]
Branko Belan의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
트위터 페이스북 미투데이 요즘 네이버 구글 msn 뒤로가기 위로가기
Best Partners
prev next
prev next
365 Event
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum lessons
Music of the Gods: Shamanic drum...
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screening
'Dophins and I' Jeju film screen...
Maro’s US show delights audience
Maro’s US show delights audience
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Light and Music
Van Gogh Inside: Festival of Lig...
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next
Image of Jeju

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트