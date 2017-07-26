Music and dance to take center stage over the next week at Tapdong Seaside Ampitheater.

The Jeju Summer Arts Festival will open tonight (July 26) and run every night until Aug. 2 at Tapdong Seaside Amphitheater in Jeju City.

Each day the performances will start at 7.30 and will see a total of 30 acts perform over the eight days of the festival.

Tonight will see Jeju favorites South Carnival perform as well as a performance by the Hong Kyung-min band.

Other highlights include Jeju Juggling performing on Friday, a dance festival on Saturday, and a rock festival on Wednesday.

Check out the list below for a full schedule!

Date Band 7.26 (Wed) Opening Ceremony: South Carnival, Hong Kyung-min Band 7.27 (Thurs) Jeju Juggling, Magician Jung Woo-hyung, Korean Classical Music Performance 7.28 (Fri) Han Hyo Dance Sports, Backwards Project 7.29 (Sat) Dance Festival: Flamenco, Belly Dance, K-Pop Dance, 7.30 (Sun) Youth Choir, Singer Songwriter Park Myeong-gyu, 7.31 (Mon) Love Jeju Saxophone Ensemble, Percussion Performance 8.1 (Tues) Cuatro Band, Traditional Korean Music 8.2 (Wed) Jeju Rock Festival: Reizer, Sarabong Band, Stapler, Overflow, Vinnie Motors, Band Tuen

South Carnival at a recent performance.