Korea Full Moon Festival (KFMF) 2017 will be held on Aug. 12 and 13 at Iho Beach.
The festival has been running since 2012 when it was the first electronic music festival to be held in Jeju. The festival aims to bring the audience and the music together to create a unique cultural, art, and music festival on Jeju’s beautiful coast.
The main focus of the festival is EDM but this year there will also be collaboration shows including indie band performances and performance art shows, as well as a flea market and liquor sales.
This festival has been held in a different location every year including Hyeopjae Beach, Hamdeok Beach, and the Maison Glad Hotel in Jeju City. This has been a deliberate decision in order to bring the festival and the culture that goes with it to different parts of the island.
At the festival, the organizers try to ensure that local bands and DJs are the main focus. This creates a culture where people can enjoy the music rather than simply gathering to see an expensive headliner without any connection to the local area.
Tickets are 15,000 won for a one-day pass or 30,000 won for a two-day pass. For more information, you can check out their Facebook page here.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com | Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093 | Date of Registration: November 20, 2008 | Publisher: Hee Tak Ko | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright ⓒ 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.