Korea Full Moon Festival (KFMF) 2017 will be held on Aug. 12 and 13 at Iho Beach. The festival has been running since 2012 when it was the first electronic music festival to be held in Jeju. The festival aims to bring the audience and the music together to create a unique cultural, art, and music festival on Jeju’s beautiful coast. The main focus of the festival is EDM but this year there will also be collaboration shows including indie band performances and performance art shows, as well as a flea market and liquor sales. KFMF is an independent festival and was not helped out by receiving money from the government or from other companies. (You can read more about past events in our interview with the organizer.) This festival has been held in a different location every year including Hyeopjae Beach, Hamdeok Beach, and the Maison Glad Hotel in Jeju City. This has been a deliberate decision in order to bring the festival and the culture that goes with it to different parts of the island. At the festival, the organizers try to ensure that local bands and DJs are the main focus. This creates a culture where people can enjoy the music rather than simply gathering to see an expensive headliner without any connection to the local area. Tickets are 15,000 won for a one-day pass or 30,000 won for a two-day pass. For more information, you can check out their Facebook page here.