Jeju summer festivals and events 2017A look at some of the highlights of Jeju's summer calendar.
Jeju Weekly
승인 2017.06.14
During the summer months Jeju is a great place to be. Walking Jeju's Olle Trails, relaxing on one of the island's beaches, or cycling on its many bike paths are all popular pastimes during the hottest season of the year.

However, if you can pull yourself away from these activities for a moment then it could be a great idea to check out one of the island's summer festivals.

Music, nature, and sports are all covered in our list of the Jeju's top summer festivals and events meaning that there really is something for everyone!

Jeju Stepping Stone Festival

▲ The 2016 Stepping Stone Festival Photo courtesy Douglas MacDonald

The Stepping Stone Festival is a real highlight of the Jeju calendar as some of the country's finest bands put on a performance on the ever beautiful Hamdeok Beach.

This year the festival will be held over two days seeing performances on both Friday and Saturday night after its expansion to two days last year.

The festival will run on July 7 and 8 and will, as usual, be completely free.

When: July 7/8

Where: Hamdeok Beach

Jeju Open 2017 Surfing Competition

▲ The Surfing Open sees tourists from throughout Korea compete for various prizes Photo courtesy Douglas MacDonald

The Jeju Open 2017 Surfing Festival will take place from June 16 to 18 at Jungmun Beach in the Jungmun Tourist Complex.

The two days of the festival will see various competitions including male and female long board and short board, as well as junior events.

Events on Saturday will run from 8 am until 6 pm while Sunday will start at 9 am and run until 3 pm.

When: June 16-18

Where: Jungmun Beach

Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival August 8-16

▲ Photo courtesy Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival

The Jeju International Wind Ensemble Festival is a wind instrument festival that takes place across the island from Aug. 8 till 16. Some of the locations include Jeju Arts Center, Seogwipo Cheonjiyeon Waterfall, and Jeju Seaside Arts Theatre.

This year's line up is yet to be confirmed but 2016's festival saw bands and orchestras from Korea, USA, Taiwan, Singapore, Belgium, and Switzerland take part.

When: August 8-16

Where: Various locations throughout the island

Homepage: http://jiwef.org/english/

Geomun Oreum International Trekking Festival

▲ Geomun Oreum is one of Jeju's UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites Photo courtesy Jeju Tourism Organisation

For those looking to get back to nature, the Geomun Oreum International Trekking Festival is a great way to do just that.

Geomun Oreum is one of Jeju’s UNESCO Natural Heritage Sites due to its unique volcanic structure and the existence of lava tubes in the area.

Normally visitors to the site are required to book a spot in advance, with a limited number of places each day. However, during the festival dates, visitors can simply turn up and, once registered, enjoy the Oreum freely.

The festival this year will run from July 1 to July 10 and entrance will be completely free.

When: July 1-10

Where: Geomun Oreum

Jeju Samda Night Concert

▲ Photo from one of last year's concerts Photo courtesy Illowa Jeju

2017 will see the return of the Jeju Samda Night Concerts held at Samda Park in Shin Jeju.

This year the concerts will run every Friday from May 12 till Jun 30 and will see bands such as 10cm, most well known for their hit “Americano,” take to the stage.

Each concert will run from 8 till 9:30 pm.

When: Every Friday till June 30 from 8 pm till 9:30 pm

Where: Samda Park in Shin Jeju

Jeju Firefly Festival

▲ Fireflies in the forest Photo courtesy Jeju Firefly Festival

For something a bit different why not try the Jeju Firefly Festival. These Fireflies can be seen every year in June at Jeju’s Gotjawal forest.

One of the easiest places to see them is the forest in Cheongsuri village. Fireflies can be seen from June 1 to June 30 and the best time to see them is from 8 till 9.30 pm.

When: June 1 to June 30 from 8 pm till 9:30 pm

Where: Cheongsuri village

Jeju Expats Festival

▲ The 2016 Jeju Expats Festival Photo courtesy Douglas MacDonald

Jeju Expats Festival is a yearly festival held at Tapdong Seaside Amphitheatre.

The aim of the festival is to promote Jeju as a peaceful and globalized community where Jeju citizens and expats live together, exchange culture and arts, and build worldwide networks.

At the festival itself, there will be a variety of performances including expat music performances, nanta performances, and an eco flea market.

When: June 24

Where: Tapdong Seaside Ampitheatre


