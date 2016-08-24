▲ Samda Park has been transformed into a bustling shopping spot thanks to the night flea market Photo by Ilowa Jeju The Jeju Weekly is running an ongoing campaign to champion the Island’s ‘culture designers’ - enterprising groups and individuals who strive to boost community life through innovative art and cultural initiatives.

Here we meet Ilowa Jeju, a social enterprise who have launched a flea-market with a difference. A market in Shin Jeju has been making a name for itself on Jeju City’s nightlife scene since launching earlier this summer. Nestled in a quadrant of Samda Park, by the Shin Jeju Rotary, word of the weekly mondakdaljang -flea market has been quickly spreading among stallholders and bargain hunters. For co-founder Lee Keum-jae, the purpose behind the event was clear - provide a setting for stallholders to sell their unwanted bric-a-brac, while fostering the sense of community that a market naturally brings. "It was simple. We wanted to make a flea market by following the general theme which is sell anything and everything that's kept at home," says Keum-jae. ▲ Night flea market at Samda Park Photo by Llowa Jeju But what makes the event unique to other flea markets across Jeju is it all takes place in the evening. The market, held from 7pm-11pm each Friday, has been launched with the aim of becoming a leading nighttime attraction in the center of Jeju City. Helping in that goal, says Keum-jae, is the market stall atmosphere generated at the event. Culture concerts - live bands performing various genres of music - are staged each week at the site. As well as entertaining shoppers, the performances help attract curious passers-by who otherwise might not be aware of the bustling little market tucked between the trees of Samda Park. But it's not just about the live music or shopping for a bargain - it's park setting makes it a place to meet friends, chat with stallholders, or just relax on one of the large cushions slumped invitingly under the branches. ▲ Night flea market at Samda Park Photo by Llowa Jeju As a pilot project, the markets will continue only until August 19. But since the first market was held on July 1, it has quickly grown in popularity, says Keum-jae. This was clear to see during the Jeju Weekly's visit on July 15 when the numbers of shoppers and visitors grew in abundance as the night progressed. By the time the live music began at 8pm the site was bustling with people. Each event aims for a different theme for the type of items on sale, be it books, shoes or jewellery.

Keum-jae said thanks to social media, stallholders too have been jumping at the chance to sell their wares. "A lot of people have been to the flea market now," said Keum-jae. "We don't have precise figures, but when we recruit sellers, stall sites are taken in two days. "Our posts about the flea market on Facebook was exposed to 90,000 people and thousands of people clicked 'Like'," he added. Originally, Jeju Tourism Organization was planning to hold just the Culture Concert at Samda Park in association with Yeong-dong Community Center and Yeon-dong Youth Association. ▲ Night flea market at Samda Park Photo by Llowa Jeju But the plan developed into the addition of a flea-market after Ilowa Jeju, the social enterprise group that Keum-jae co-founded, came on board. He said many people helped in the preparation stages before the July 1 launch with reception to each event being largely positive. There have been some teething problems, such as a shortage of food stalls due to health and safety regulations as well as car parking problems, but it is hoped the market can become a regular event in Jeju City beyond August 19. Keum-jae said: "There are many flea markets in Jeju. Some of the the markets happening during the day are quite similar to us. But there is no flea market like ours which takes place in the city center at night. "For now, the event will be held until August 19 and afterward, we will talk to Jeju Tourism Organization and Yeon-dong Community Center whether we should continue this or not." Samda Park Night Flea Market is held in the north-west quadrant of Samda Park by Shin Jeju Rotary each Friday, 7pm to 11pm, until August 19.