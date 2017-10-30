Jeju Udo Cave Concert: a unique chance to experience cave ambiance and acoustics first hand.

The Cave Sound Research Institute is holding a music performance called the Udo Cave Concert on Udo, an island off the east coast of Jeju, at 3pm on Nov. 4 (Saturday). The venue for the annual concert is Dongan Gyeong-gul (동안경굴) of Udo. This cave is affectionately known as “whale nostril cave” and is said to be one of the eight best sights of Udo. It is underwater during high-tide and reveals itself only when the tide is low. Udo is referred to as ‘Cow Island’ in Korean, as locals insist the island is shaped like a cow swimming through the ocean toward Jeju. Ferries to Udo are available at Seongsan Harbor in Seongsan. The ferry runs every 20- 30 minutes and takes about 15 minutes, allowing time for visitors to observe Seongsan Ilchulbong (Sunrise Peak) and the mounded slope of Udo. A 5-minute ride on the prepared shuttle bus or in your own vehicle takes you from Udo port to the cave. Photo by Kim Gyong -ho The annual cave concert is a very unique chance to experience cave ambience and acoustics first hand. It has been held since September 1997. The concert will feature Part I: Contemporary Dance Performance by Hong Shin-ja Part II: -Mussorsky – On the Bare Mountain: Jeju Sharing Orchestra -G. Caccini – Avemaria: Soprano Jung Hye-min -Missing Keumgansan (Korean song): Soprano Jung Hye-min -Anton Dvorak – Humoresque: Kim Seung-hee -Johann Sebastian Bach – Air on the G String -Joe Hissaish- Howl’s Moving Castle Theme -Many more Korean song performance.