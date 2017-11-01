JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2017.11.1 15:47
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&Culture
All upcoming festivals in November, on Jeju island
Song Jung-hee  |  sjhee@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2017.11.01  10:35:00
페이스북 트위터

<2017 Jeju Olle Walking Festival>

Date: Nov. 3. ~ Nov. 4. 2017

Location: Jeju Olle Trail –Walking Trail 3 & 4

Contact: 064-762-2190

Introduction

The Jeju Olle Walking Festival is an annual event which is held in fall when Jeju’s nature is at its best. You can enjoy walking tours, along with performances and local food. Visitors from China, Taiwan, America, England, Japan, Canada and other countries participate in this walking festival, and volunteers supports the festival management, local residents offer Jeju’s unique programs and food, and performers give impressive performances.

Trail 3: Departure point (Onpyeongpogu Port) – Onpyeong-ri, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-si

Trail 4: Departure point (Namwonpogu Port) – Namwon Olle Trail Information Center, 140, Namtaehaean-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-si

* Common ending point (Pyoseon Beach): Pyoseon-ri, Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo, Jeju island

Program Admission / Participation Fees

20,000 won with prior-registration, 7,000 won for lunch (prior-purchase required)

For Registration information, please go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsWC8n8PcI5XAVktUuRAGhcP3bw0rwdQ8Uv34ZnC26DeaQUA/viewform

Discount Information 15,000 won for groups of 20 people or more, teenagers or younger, people with disabilities and men of national merit

Homepage www.ollewalking.co.kr (Koean, English, Japanese, Chinese)s Music performance, cultural art program, hands-on program, food, etc.

<The 8th French Film Festival>

Date : Nov. 7 ~ Nov. 12, 2017

Venue : 1)Movie Culture Art Center (영화문화예술센터), Megabox Jeju (메가박스 제주점)

18, 14-gil, Jungang-ro, Jeju City (제주시 중앙로 14길 18)

2) Pungryu (풍류)

31, 8-gil, Gwandeok-ro, Jeju City (제주시 관덕로 8길 31)

Opening Movie : Nov. 7 (Tuesday), 7:30pm, Megabox Jeju 1st theater

‘Lost in Paris (2016)’ (with Korean subtitles)

Organizers : Jeju International Cultural Exchange Association (제주국제문화교류협회),

Jeju French Film Festival Organizing Committee (제주프랑스영화제집행위원회)

Supporters : French Embassy in Seoul, Jeju Provincial Government, Jeju Media Institute

Sponsors : Jeju Provincial Development Corporation, KT&G, NXC

The aims of the festival are : (1) For Jeju residents to experience French culture through French movies; (2) to contribute to the revitalization of Old Town Jeju as a cultural destination and; (3) to develop it as a culture tourism product

All movies shown at the festival are free

Festival schedule will be updated soon.

Contact : (070)4548-5367, Hompage: www.jicea.org, Email : koylim@naver.com (Ko, Young-lim)

<2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival>

Dates : Nov. 4 (Sat.) ~ 5(Sun.), 2017

Venue : Jeju Mokkwana (mok Government Office)

25, Kwandeok-ro, Jeju City (제주시 관덕로 25(삼도이동)

Hosted by: Jeju Special Self-Governing Province

Organized by: Jeju Culture and Art Foundation

Sponsored by: JIBS broadcasting

Contact: 064-800-9146

Highlight programs

Nov. 4 (Sat.): 17:00~18:30

Dance performance by Jeju Provincial Dance Company, Jo Heung-dong, Ju se-yeon, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt.

Nov. 5 (Sun.): 10:00, 14:00, 16:00.

- Jeongdongbeollip hat making: Jeju traditional hat made with Jeongdong straw,

- Making straw-cushion

-Jeju Onggi making: Jeju traditional pottery made with Jeju soil

- Jeju folk song learning experience

- Wearing Korean full-dress attire

- Gosori liquor tasting and observation of manufacturing Jeju’s traditional liquor

-Chilmeoridang Yeongdeunggut ritual performance (11:00)

- Haenyeo or women diver’s song performance (15:00)

- Jeju Buddhist ritual, Jeju keungut ritua, Yeonggamnori

-"Nollewatti geulla " Norian Maro performance, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt.

- Many more!

<The 17th ‘Extreme South’ Yellowtail Festival>

Date: Nov. 30 (Thurs.) ~ Dec. 3 (Sun.)

Place: Moseulpo Port, Seogwipo City

Address: 770-28, Hamori, Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo City, Jeju (서귀포시 대정읍 하모리 770-28), Tel: 064-794-8032

Events: Yellowtail catching, various festival tents and foods. Singing contest (Dec. 1, Dec. 3), Painting competition (1pm ~ 5pm, Dec. 2. Application period: Nov. 1 ~24 via Fax 064-792-8032)

Plenty of yellowtail fish and other local delicacies. You can read a review of last year's festival here.

http://www.jejuweekly.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=2833

Getting there: -Driving takes an hour from Jeju City along the Pyeonghwa-ro or take the 1135 from Seogwipo, a 40 minute drive.

-Bus, Jeju city: 150-1, 150-2, 250-1, 250-2, 250-3, 250-4 from Jeju Intercity Bus Terminal to Moseulpo Port.

-Bus from Seogwipo: 202, get off at Hamo 3-ri bus station, 10 minute walking to Moseulpo Port.

Transport information: contact 064-794-8032

Language service available at the venue : English, Chinese, Japanese

Parking facilities: up to 100 buses, up to 500 cars 2017 제주 최남단 방어축제>

Free event

Homepage: http://bangeofestival.com/gb

<Vegan Festival in Jeju>

Date: Nov. 12 (Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Location: Jeju Tourism University Convention Hall (제주관광대학교 컨벤션홀)

--University: 2715, Pyonghwa-ro, Aewol-eup, Jeju (제주특별자치도 제주시 애월읍 평화로 2715)

Convention Hall : Tel 064-750-3552 Fax 064-750-3553

Contact: veganwind4jeju@gmail.com or FB messages (*sellers can contact via email as well)

https://www.facebook.com/vegankorea/

Transport:

Bus: 250-1, 250-2, 250-3. 250-4, 282 All buses starting from Jeju Bus Terminal, Jeju City

Express Bus: 150-1, 150-2, 182, : Starting from Jeju Bus Terminal

181: Starting from Jeju International Airport

How to apply to be a seller: 👉Click here!! 👉 https://goo.gl/forms/6kXaHh6tCesyYWya2 and fill out the application form to apply

Applicants’ requirements:

- Individuals or companies that manufacture, sell, and distribute foods, products, and eco-friendly upcycling products, which can meet stringent vegan standards.

-Willingness to take part in vegan festival agreeing to its purpose on the event day.

Facilities available: one table (180 * 90), two chairs, tents and the shade of a tree for each seller.

Entry fee: free

Donations: 5% of the day's proceeds from all sellers will be donated for animal rights activities

* This event is a non-profit event and all members of the organizing group are made up of volunteers.
Song Jung-hee의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트