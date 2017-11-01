All upcoming festivals in November, on Jeju island

<2017 Jeju Olle Walking Festival> Date: Nov. 3. ~ Nov. 4. 2017 Location: Jeju Olle Trail –Walking Trail 3 & 4 Contact: 064-762-2190 Introduction The Jeju Olle Walking Festival is an annual event which is held in fall when Jeju’s nature is at its best. You can enjoy walking tours, along with performances and local food. Visitors from China, Taiwan, America, England, Japan, Canada and other countries participate in this walking festival, and volunteers supports the festival management, local residents offer Jeju’s unique programs and food, and performers give impressive performances. Trail 3: Departure point (Onpyeongpogu Port) – Onpyeong-ri, Seongsan-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-si Trail 4: Departure point (Namwonpogu Port) – Namwon Olle Trail Information Center, 140, Namtaehaean-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-si * Common ending point (Pyoseon Beach): Pyoseon-ri, Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo, Jeju island Program Admission / Participation Fees 20,000 won with prior-registration, 7,000 won for lunch (prior-purchase required) For Registration information, please go to https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsWC8n8PcI5XAVktUuRAGhcP3bw0rwdQ8Uv34ZnC26DeaQUA/viewform Discount Information 15,000 won for groups of 20 people or more, teenagers or younger, people with disabilities and men of national merit Homepage www.ollewalking.co.kr (Koean, English, Japanese, Chinese)s Music performance, cultural art program, hands-on program, food, etc. <The 8th French Film Festival> Date : Nov. 7 ~ Nov. 12, 2017 Venue : 1)Movie Culture Art Center (영화문화예술센터), Megabox Jeju (메가박스 제주점) 18, 14-gil, Jungang-ro, Jeju City (제주시 중앙로 14길 18) 2) Pungryu (풍류) 31, 8-gil, Gwandeok-ro, Jeju City (제주시 관덕로 8길 31) Opening Movie : Nov. 7 (Tuesday), 7:30pm, Megabox Jeju 1st theater ‘Lost in Paris (2016)’ (with Korean subtitles) Organizers : Jeju International Cultural Exchange Association (제주국제문화교류협회), Jeju French Film Festival Organizing Committee (제주프랑스영화제집행위원회) Supporters : French Embassy in Seoul, Jeju Provincial Government, Jeju Media Institute Sponsors : Jeju Provincial Development Corporation, KT&G, NXC The aims of the festival are : (1) For Jeju residents to experience French culture through French movies; (2) to contribute to the revitalization of Old Town Jeju as a cultural destination and; (3) to develop it as a culture tourism product All movies shown at the festival are free Festival schedule will be updated soon. Contact : (070)4548-5367, Hompage: www.jicea.org, Email : koylim@naver.com (Ko, Young-lim) <2017 Jeju Intangible Culture Festival> Dates : Nov. 4 (Sat.) ~ 5(Sun.), 2017 Venue : Jeju Mokkwana (mok Government Office) 25, Kwandeok-ro, Jeju City (제주시 관덕로 25(삼도이동) Hosted by: Jeju Special Self-Governing Province Organized by: Jeju Culture and Art Foundation Sponsored by: JIBS broadcasting Contact: 064-800-9146 Highlight programs Nov. 4 (Sat.): 17:00~18:30 Dance performance by Jeju Provincial Dance Company, Jo Heung-dong, Ju se-yeon, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt. Nov. 5 (Sun.): 10:00, 14:00, 16:00. - Jeongdongbeollip hat making: Jeju traditional hat made with Jeongdong straw, - Making straw-cushion -Jeju Onggi making: Jeju traditional pottery made with Jeju soil - Jeju folk song learning experience - Wearing Korean full-dress attire - Gosori liquor tasting and observation of manufacturing Jeju’s traditional liquor -Chilmeoridang Yeongdeunggut ritual performance (11:00) - Haenyeo or women diver’s song performance (15:00) - Jeju Buddhist ritual, Jeju keungut ritua, Yeonggamnori -"Nollewatti geulla " Norian Maro performance, Korean Traditional Music Yeonhuidan HanaArt. - Many more! <The 17th ‘Extreme South’ Yellowtail Festival> Date: Nov. 30 (Thurs.) ~ Dec. 3 (Sun.) Place: Moseulpo Port, Seogwipo City Address: 770-28, Hamori, Daejeong-eup, Seogwipo City, Jeju (서귀포시 대정읍 하모리 770-28), Tel: 064-794-8032 Events: Yellowtail catching, various festival tents and foods. Singing contest (Dec. 1, Dec. 3), Painting competition (1pm ~ 5pm, Dec. 2. Application period: Nov. 1 ~24 via Fax 064-792-8032) Plenty of yellowtail fish and other local delicacies. You can read a review of last year's festival here. http://www.jejuweekly.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=2833 Getting there: -Driving takes an hour from Jeju City along the Pyeonghwa-ro or take the 1135 from Seogwipo, a 40 minute drive. -Bus, Jeju city: 150-1, 150-2, 250-1, 250-2, 250-3, 250-4 from Jeju Intercity Bus Terminal to Moseulpo Port. -Bus from Seogwipo: 202, get off at Hamo 3-ri bus station, 10 minute walking to Moseulpo Port. Transport information: contact 064-794-8032 Language service available at the venue : English, Chinese, Japanese Parking facilities: up to 100 buses, up to 500 cars 2017 제주 최남단 방어축제> Free event Homepage: http://bangeofestival.com/gb <Vegan Festival in Jeju> Date: Nov. 12 (Sunday) 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Location: Jeju Tourism University Convention Hall (제주관광대학교 컨벤션홀) --University: 2715, Pyonghwa-ro, Aewol-eup, Jeju (제주특별자치도 제주시 애월읍 평화로 2715) Convention Hall : Tel 064-750-3552 Fax 064-750-3553 Contact: veganwind4jeju@gmail.com or FB messages (*sellers can contact via email as well) https://www.facebook.com/vegankorea/ Transport: Bus: 250-1, 250-2, 250-3. 250-4, 282 All buses starting from Jeju Bus Terminal, Jeju City Express Bus: 150-1, 150-2, 182, : Starting from Jeju Bus Terminal 181: Starting from Jeju International Airport How to apply to be a seller: 👉Click here!! 👉 https://goo.gl/forms/6kXaHh6tCesyYWya2 and fill out the application form to apply Applicants’ requirements: - Individuals or companies that manufacture, sell, and distribute foods, products, and eco-friendly upcycling products, which can meet stringent vegan standards. -Willingness to take part in vegan festival agreeing to its purpose on the event day. Facilities available: one table (180 * 90), two chairs, tents and the shade of a tree for each seller. Entry fee: free Donations: 5% of the day's proceeds from all sellers will be donated for animal rights activities * This event is a non-profit event and all members of the organizing group are made up of volunteers.