  • Updated 2018.2.13 14:31
Police searching for guesthouse manager after body of 26-year-old guest found in Jeju
Duncan Elder  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.02.13  14:20:08
On Feb. 10, a missing person report was filed after a 26-year-old female staying at a guesthouse in the Gujwa area of Jeju since Feb. 7 hadn’t been heard of since the day after she checked in.

On Feb. 11, police found the body of the women near to the guest house she was staying at.

After an autopsy, it was confirmed that pressure to the neck was the reason for her death. It is said that she had suffered from various injuries related to being strangled such as asphyxia, interhemispheric hemorrhage, thyroid fracture, and airway hemorrhage.

Before the body had been found, the police had questioned the 34-year-old male guest house manager, although he left for the mainland around six hours after being questioned.

Police have since been looking for him and he was last seen in Anyang-si in Gyeonggi-do. His exact whereabouts are currently unknown.

In a twist to the story, it has been discovered that the main suspect is currently under trial for sexual assault at a guesthouse he was managing last year.

The aftermath of this tragic incident has reportedly seen an increase in worry about staying in guesthouses. According to various articles, cancellations have been increasing.
