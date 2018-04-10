▲ Tengger performing at Big Day South in 2015. Photo courtesy Big Day South Current Jeju resident Ruth Minnikin and former Jeju residents Tengger and Dong Yi will represent the island at the upcoming Big Day South Festival in Busan. Former Jeju resident Philip Brett is one of the main organizers of the festival. Tengger are a world-wandering, electrifying duo who will be joined by the fun and danceable pop band, Windy Cat from Gwangju. Ruth Minnikin will bring her 20 years of experience in the music industry to the festival with her soulful, folk and roots-inspired singer-songwriter style. Big Day South is an audio-visual festival that will take place at four venues around the PNU area of Busan on April 28. The festival aims to celebrate the creatives who live and work in the southern half of Korea. This year’s main music showcase will take place on a staggered schedule with 10 acts performing at two venues in Busan from 3:30. Other acts playing at the festival include Busan representatives All I Have, B9, The Vastards, and Banana Monkey Spanner, Seoul garage punk act Nametag, Changwon psychedelic rock band Uncle Bob, and Gwangju skate punk band Dirtyrockhon. The festival will wrap up with a party stage and those who are still standing at the end of the night will be treated to rollicking performances from TFO, The Magus, Billy Carter, and Drinking Girls and Boys Choir. The festival is about more than music. There will also be a performance art stage that will feature dance, acrobatics, poetry, theater, and improv performance as well as a pop-up exhibition by Busan artist Myung Hee Yoo.



Big Day South creates a space for community, collaboration, and appreciation of the great stuff people make and do all over Korea. Tickets are available for purchase at anglemagazine.co.kr. Full day passes are 25,000won in advance/ 30,000 at the door and single entry tickets to each stage are 12,000won.