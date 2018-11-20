The Nutcracker performed by the Russian Ballet at the Jeju Art Center

▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Art Center

There is a great opportunity to see the performance of the Russian Ballet, the Russian National Ballet of Moscow, in Jeju. On November 24 (SAT) 19:30 and November 25 (SUN) 16:00, the Russian Ballet will perform the world famous ballet The Nutcracker at the Jeju Art Center.

<The Nutcracker>

The Nutcracker is a ballet which music was composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and a ballet work modeled on the story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King written by the German author E. T. A. Hoffman. The ballet The Nutcracker was first performed on February, 1892 at The Mariinsky Theatre in Russia.

▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Art Center

You can buy the tickets through the Jeju Art Center’s homepage or make telephone reservations (064-728-1509).

30,000 won on the first floor and 25,000 won on the second floor, anyone over five years old can watch the show.

It has 50 percent discount on the 4.3 families, senior citizens, and multi-child families, and 30 percent discount on cultural and love members and groups with more than 20 members.