JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2018.11.20 10:59
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
Art&Culture
The Nutcracker performed by the Russian Ballet at the Jeju Art Center
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2018.11.20  10:54:19
페이스북 트위터
▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Art Center

There is a great opportunity to see the performance of the Russian Ballet, the Russian National Ballet of Moscow, in Jeju. On November 24 (SAT) 19:30 and November 25 (SUN) 16:00, the Russian Ballet will perform the world famous ballet The Nutcracker at the Jeju Art Center.

<The Nutcracker>

The Nutcracker is a ballet which music was composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and a ballet work modeled on the story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King written by the German author E. T. A. Hoffman. The ballet The Nutcracker was first performed on February, 1892 at The Mariinsky Theatre in Russia.

▲ Photo courtesy /Jeju Art Center

You can buy the tickets through the Jeju Art Center’s homepage or make telephone reservations (064-728-1509).

30,000 won on the first floor and 25,000 won on the second floor, anyone over five years old can watch the show.

It has 50 percent discount on the 4.3 families, senior citizens, and multi-child families, and 30 percent discount on cultural and love members and groups with more than 20 members.
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트