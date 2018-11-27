▲ Main - Infographic on the sourcebook visualizing the victims of Jeju 4.3 based on locality, age, and gender (Source: Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation) An English language sourcebook is now available for those who wish to explore the truth about Jeju 4.3 more comprehensively.

The Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation (Chair Yang Jo-hun) recently published a 236-page volume in English titled "Jeju 4‧3 From Truth To Peace." It is subtitled "Global Perspectives on a Korean Tragedy."

The book is based on domestic and foreign media reports, as well as academic sources on Jeju 4.3. In addition, it explains the background information and major issues that guide readers through the overall context of the incident, placed within the history of cultural arts movements. The book also includes interviews with bereaved family members to enhance the compassion of global readers.

The book is divided into five chapters. Chapter one is titled “The Facts and Truth of Jeju 4‧3." Chapter two is titled "Issues and Opinions" and it is based on domestic and foreign news reports and academic sources. Chapter three is titled "Memories and Sites of April 3" and it contains on-site interviews and investigations of historic sites. Chapter four is called "Jeju 4‧3 and Cultural Arts." The final chapter is "Peace and the Future" and it is a collection of proposals and messages of peace by foreign journalists, academics, and notable figures.

Included in the book are passages from foreign press coverage of Jeju 4‧3 from publications such as the New York Times, Washington Post, Associated Press, and the Asia Times. Additionally, select articles from The Jeju Weekly’s collection of in-depth articles on Jeju 4.3 are featured. ▲ Cover of the English sourcebook on Jeju 4.3 (Source: Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation) Other notable sections are excerpts from John Merrill's thesis on Jeju 4.3 and Bruce Cumings' book "The Origins of the Korean War." Additionally, the book includes comments by academics who criticized the United States’s role in Jeju 4.3 such as George Katsiaficas and Geoffrey Fattig. The perspectives of Tim Shorrock, a journalist who investigated and reported on the Gwangju Uprising and the truth about U.S. involvement are also included.

Other translations in the book include Pope Francis’s message of peace for the 70th anniversary of Jeju 4.3, former President of Korea Roh Moo-hyun's 2003 apology to the people of Jeju, and the memorial address by current President Moon Jae-in to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Jeju 4.3.

A diverse set of participants were involved in the project. The participation of foreign journalists helped appeal to foreign sensibilities, while the visual editing and quality of the content were also important.

The book was edited by a former editor of The Jeju Weekly Darren Southcott and Daryl Coote, a journalist who has investigated and reported on Jeju 4.3 for over a decade.

Photographer Ko Hyeon-ju and poet Heo Eun-sil participated in the keepsake interviews of the bereaved families. Song Jung-hee, Director of Jeju International Center and the former publisher of The Jeju Weekly, took charge of project planning due to her experience promoting news overseas.

Jeju 4.3 Peace Foundation Chair Yang Jo-hun remarked, "This project intends to establish the recognition of the truth of Jeju 4.3 and the peace and reconciliation movement as part of world history by the global citizens. In the future, we will continue to publish collections of English academic articles and sourcebooks about Jeju 4.3."