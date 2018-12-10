JEJU WEEKLY

Hueree Camelia Festival to run throughout December
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2018.12.09  20:42:26
▲ A camellia flower on Jeju.

Hueree Camelia festival opened on Nov. 16 at Hueree Natural Park and is set to run throughout December and January.

The bright pink flowers grow throughout the winter, livening up what can otherwise be a gloomy time of year.

In the park, there will be camellia flower gardens, a camelia flower trail, and camelia flower photo zones. Visitors will also have the chance to experience the many animals at the park including its black pigs, horses, geese, and even hawks.

Hueree Park is located on the edges of Mt. Hallasan. It runs different festivals throughout the year depending on the flowers that are blooming at the time. Even if you can’t make it to Jeju during the camelia flower festival, it could be worth seeing what the park has on whenever it is that you visit the island.

Camelia flowers hold a special place in the heart of Jeju islanders as the flower is considered the symbol of Jeju 4.3. As well as Hueree, camelia flowers can be seen at various places across the island including Camelia Hill and Hallim Park.

The park’s address is 256, Sinryedong-ro, Namwon-eup, Seogwipo-si, Jeju-do.
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
