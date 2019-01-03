|
|
|
|
|▲ Photo courtesy/ The Jeju Arts Center
The Dolharubang hologram musical 'Stonyz the Adventure' will be on show at the Jeju Arts Center from January 5 to 8.
Stonyz the Adventure is a fantastic blend of musical and animation. In particular, you can see the mysterious plants and animals which living in Jeju Gotjawal. It tells the interesting story of the little Dolharubangs in Gotjawal.
The musical has a wide range of viewing points, and most importantly, full 3D animation and hologram technology is combined. It is perfect for both children and adults.
Tickets for this muscial are available through Naver tickets. The discount event is in progress, don’t miss out! You can call 064-18811-8202 for futher information.
|Seat
|Original Price
|Price after dicount
|Seat R
|55,000
|22,000
|Seat S
|44,000
|17,000
|Seat A
|33,000
|13,000
Also, you can use the parking lot of the Jeju Arts Center for free on the day of the musical. If you take buses, please get off at the Halla Library station and walk to the Jeju Arts Center.
|
|
|
|▲ Transportation information Photo courtesy/ The Jeju Arts Center