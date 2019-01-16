JEJU WEEKLY

Jeju Olle Pop-up Restaurant with Chung Jung One
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Olle

The Jeju Olle Pop-up Restaurant, the event which serve the visitors with fresh food ingredients grew in Jeju Island, will continue in 2019.

The first menu theme of 2019 is the Italian. Chung Jung One, the company aims to provide the healthy food and ingredients to the customers, will be collaborate with the famous chef from Italy.

▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Olle

Mr. Giovanni Mauro Seu has worked as a chef at luxury hotels around the world for more than 20 years. At the pop-up restaurant, he will cook the premium Italian course menu by using the fresh ingredients grew in Jeju.

The course menu consists of three items.

Starting with Seabass carpaccio with Jeju spinach, pasta will be Penne with Jeju seafood. The main dish will be Red snapper Livornese a Tuscany recipe served with rich tomato sauce.

▲ Photo courtesy/ Jeju Olle

This event will be operate in reservation system. You can apply online via the application link (you will need a Gmail account) and deposit the event fee into the designated account (see below).

All applicants are provided with a Jeju Olle Plant book which includes the story of Jeju's wild grass and flowers. There will be limited 50 servings per lunch and dinner, so please hurry and apply!

-Event Information-

Event date: 2019.01.19 (SAT)

Event hours: 11:00 to 14:00 for lunch / 17:00 to 20:00 for dinner (limited to 50 people in each round)

Location: Jeju Olle Travel Center (Jeongjung-ro 22), Seogwipo City

Fee: 28,000 won/ 1 adult

10,000won / 1 child

*Tomato pasta menu is available for children under 13.

Deposit account

■ Nonghyup 301-0216-1842-91 / Deposit name: Jeju Olle ((사)제주올레)

※ Refunds will be received through the call center until 15:00 on January 16th due to material preparation.

Inquiry

■ Jeju Olle Call Center (064-762-2190)
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
