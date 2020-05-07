Manduk Museum Provides Foods to Seniors in Solitude

Manduk Museum deposited 200kg of rice and 20 boxes of ramyun and water to the Jeju-si Support Center for the Elderly Living Alone, for the seniors who have become isolated from the spread of COVID-19. The deposited foods were delivered to 20 households of the elderly who live in Yongdam-dong and Jocheon-eup. Director Kim Sang-hun of Manduk Museum said, “Upon hearing that many are in desperate need of help because of the serious situation following the spread of COVID-19.” He remarked, “The museum will continue to share the rice, water, and ramyun we have already obtained with those in need.”