JEJU WEEKLY

  • Updated 2020.5.7 15:21
  • All Articles
  • member icon
  • facebook cursor
  • twitter cursor
Mobile Web
NewsLocal news
Manduk Museum Provides Foods to Seniors in Solitude
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
승인 2020.04.13  11:17:17
페이스북 트위터

Manduk Museum deposited 200kg of rice and 20 boxes of ramyun and water to the Jeju-si Support Center for the Elderly Living Alone, for the seniors who have become isolated from the spread of COVID-19. The deposited foods were delivered to 20 households of the elderly who live in Yongdam-dong and Jocheon-eup.

Director Kim Sang-hun of Manduk Museum said, “Upon hearing that many are in desperate need of help because of the serious situation following the spread of COVID-19.” He remarked, “The museum will continue to share the rice, water, and ramyun we have already obtained with those in need.”
Jeju Weekly의 다른기사 보기  
ⓒ Jeju Weekly 2009 (http://www.jejuweekly.com)
All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published without the prior consent of Jeju Weekly.
폰트키우기 폰트줄이기 프린트하기 메일보내기 신고하기
페이스북 트위터
The Jeju Weekly
60 Second Travel
prev next
Jeju-Asia's No.1 for Cruise
prev next

Jeju Weekly

Mail to editor@jejuweekly.com  |  Phone: +82-64-724-7776 Fax: +82-64-724-7796
#505 jeju Venture Maru Bldg,217 Jungangro(Ido-2 dong), Jeju-si, Korea, 690-827
Registration Number: Jeju Da 01093  |  Date of Registration: November 20, 2008  |  Publisher: Hee Tak Ko  | Youth policy: Hee Tak Ko
Copyright 2009 All materials on this site are protected under the Korean Copyright Law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published
without the prior consent of jeju weekly.com.

ND소프트