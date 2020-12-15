Jeju Beer Company Launches “Our Ale” with Hyundai Card

Jeju Beer launched “Our Ale” in partnership with Hyundai Card. Meaning a beer that refreshes “our hours (moments),” Our Ale was developed by a collaboration between two companies for a year and a half, from its design to the recipe. Our Ale features a unique package design that is hard to find for beer cans. It was inspired by the Seolmundae Halmangsin myth, who created Jeju by piling soil and rocks with her skirt. The design resembles the shape of Seolmandae Halmangsin brewing beer out of barley and hops. The patterns and murals in the myth were used as the motif to represent the natural elements of Jeju, such as the sea, oreum, and the sun in blue, green, and red colors. The product is a session ale type with a crisp citrus scent, using Jeju yeonggyul citrus flower as the one-of-a-kind ingredient to lighten the flavor. It is quite pleasant to drink with the sweetness of Jeju barley and the low alcohol content of 4.4% ABV. It is released as a 500mL can of beer and is available at convenience stores nationwide at 10,000 won for four cans. The price was set reasonably for a broader audience to enjoy this new collaboration beer, a breath of fresh air in the beer market. “Jeju Beer and Hyundai Card reinterpreted Jeju’s founding myth to create Our Ale,” said CEO Moon Hyeok-gi of Jeju Beer. “Through the collaboration of so-called ‘hipster’ brands representing each industry, we hope to provide consumers with a new experience and indulgence,” he added.