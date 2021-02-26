International Cultural Exchange Continues Online between Korea, China, and Japan

Starting in March, Jeju Special Self-Governing Province announced that it will initiate an international cultural exchange project between Korea, China, and Japan in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation.



Considering the difficulty of travel, Jeju Province will provide an online venue for exchanging digitalized creations, including photos, films, creative music collaborated by popular musicians, and local artists’ performance videos. These will be showcased to residents in each country later.

In April, the province will hold a similar program for “Jeju Day” to celebrate the 5th anniversary of exchanges with Ningbo, China.



With Hokkaido, “Jeju Day” will be held twice in Japan to commemorate their relations as friendship province/prefecture.

On “Jeju Day” held at Sapporo Station in March, various organizations and institutions from Jeju will participate. In December, the event will be hosted as part of the Sapporo Snow Festival, the largest tourism festival in Japan.



“Despite the continued COVID-19 pandemic, we seek to strengthen the solidarity between Korea, China, and Japan through international cultural exchanges online,” said Go Chun-hwa, director of Culture, Sports, and External Cooperation in Jeju.

“Through such exchanges, we plan to proactively publicize and promote Jeju’s art and artists in the world.”