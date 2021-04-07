JEJU WEEKLY

Raising Awareness on Jeju Uprising Through Games: “Unfolded: Camellia Tales” Released
Jeju Weekly  |  editor@jejuweekly.com
승인 2021.04.05  17:18:06
The indie game development team Cosdots released Unfolded: Camellia Tales, a 2D point-and-click adventure game about the Jeju Uprising on the game platform Steam.

Unfolded: Camellia Tales features classic point-and-click gameplay in the style of LucasArts and black-and-white artwork depicting Jeju in the late 1940s. The April 3rd Incident, the tragic history of modern Korea, is told from the viewpoint of a boy named Dongju who aspires to become a poet.

Players can experience the extreme conditions that refugees suffered at the time, such as standing guard to protect the village from the government-led crackdown or wandering around Gotjawal in the middle of the mountains to scavenge for food.

Unfolded: Camellia Tales supports five languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, and “historical language.” If you apply the “historical language” setting, you can play the game in Jeju and Northwestern dialects, reflecting the speech of the times. The game can be played on Windows 10 and Mac operating systems.
