In the COVID Era, Encounter Jeju in the Virtual World

Jeju Special Self-Governing Province will build the “Hello Jeju” map in the virtual world platform Zepetto and meet with over 200 million potential customers around the world.



Jeju Province built Jeju Haenyeo School and a fire pit on the Hello Jeju map and displayed photos of haenyeo to introduce Jeju’s haenyeo culture, a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, to consumers around the world. Users all over the world can appreciate the beauty of Jeju in its natural environment, such as the sea, stone walls, and Dolhareubang. They can tour the Jeju citrus fields surrounded by stone walls and take pictures at multiple photo zones. Also, the map offers green survival activities that go beyond being eco-friendly for a new paradigm of Jeju tourism. Once the users dispose of trash in the ocean to clean up Jeju and jump over jeongnang, the traditional house gate in Jeju, they can take a photo with a Dolhareubang wearing a red Christmas hat.

Jeju Province plans to build four maps set in its main tourist attractions and create a virtual space that allows users to experience the island’s appeals to their fullest. It will also prepare a promotional space for tourist businesses where they can roll out marketing strategies.



“We will utilize the metaverse, which is rapidly emerging as a global tourism marketing trend, to promote Jeju’s tourism resources and environmental activities and customize marketing efforts to attract the attention of the MZ generation,” said Kim Seung-bae, director of the provincial tourism bureau.